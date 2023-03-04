Check out this excellent Samsung 256GB MicroSD card deal from Amazon

If you're in need of a Micro SD card to add more game storage to your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, or for your drone or action cam for that matter, then you may want to sit up and take notice of this excellent deal Amazon has going on this 256GB Samsung Evo Select Micro SD card - normally £19, now it's just £16, which is peanuts really for the card you're getting.

On the speed front, this Samsung card has an A2 rating. In other words, it means you should be able to play games off it directly with solid performance. The requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. High sequential speeds cut down the time it takes to copy files to and from the card, and this Samsung card is rated for up to 130MB/s reads and writes which is impressive.

The 256GB capacity on offer also means you'll be able to get a fair amount of data on here, which is essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed (or just the entire library of a retro games console). 4K video footage can be quite large, especially at 60fps, so having a capacious card is great for use with drones, GoPros and other cameras too.

What's also particularly handy about this Samsung Micro SD card is that you also get a full size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops and cameras that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant.

For just £16, this 256GB Samsung Evo Select Micro SD card is a great pickup that's sure to come in useful, so do consider it if you're in the market!