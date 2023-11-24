Save a whopping £520 on this excellent 48-inch Panasonic OLED TV perfect for console and PC gaming

If you're after a good deal on a 4K OLED TV for Black Friday 2023 then you could find a lot of value in the Panasonic TX-48MZ700B. This is a 48-inch 4K OLED with HDMI 2.1, and it's had 36 percent knocked off its price on Amazon plus an extra £20 off voucher - bringing it down to £880, an awesome price for a modern gaming OLED of this size.

You can also pick up the 42-inch variant for £800 (£500 off) if you want a smaller display, but there are only seven left in stock so act quickly! There's also the 55-inch model if you sit further away from your telly for £950 (£650 off) when using the £50 voucher on the listing. With so much money saved, you could put it towards an Xbox Series X/S or PS5, which have also gotten the Black Friday treatment.

🇬🇧 The PS5 Slim is £20 off at Currys with code 'SLIM20', bringing it to £459. Release date is November 29th, 2023! https://t.co/dLDYCxXIRc #ad pic.twitter.com/6eLVxJXYoK — Digital Foundry Deals (@DealsFoundry) November 24, 2023

Xbox Series X has dropped to £342 at ShopTo on Ebay when you use the voucher code OFFER5 (was £360, non-BF price £459). https://t.co/F3UK9EB5mw — Digital Foundry Deals (@DealsFoundry) November 23, 2023

We here at Digital Foundry are big proponents of OLED - especially for gamers due to the near-instantaneous pixel response times and nigh-indiscernible motion persistence and they're just as comfortable in the living room or on your desk. Almost the entire crew, from Rich and John to Alex and Tom use OLEDs at home, with the majority of that number also using the OLEDs as desktop monitors thanks to their myriad advantages in screen real estate, colour reproduction, pixel response times and more.

The TX-48 is able to make use of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10. Unfortunately, HDR10+ is out of the question but for the price, you're getting a lot of performance. With HMDI 2.1 comes the usual VRR and Auto Low latency Mode support which will make gaming a much smoother affair - not that it will do much to prevent dreaded shader compilation and traversal stutters! But with such a visual spectacle - you'll want a delightful aural experience to pair it with so check out the best computer speakers for a truly immersive setup.

But no matter which size you go for - if you've never had an OLED display, these are sure to knock your socks off!