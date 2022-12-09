£50 cashback on this 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD brings it to a historic low price

Samsung's T7 portable SSD is one of the fastest and best value options in the category, and Samsung are now offering a £50 cashback on it. Used with the 2TB size, that brings this £189 drive down to a convincing £139, making it cheaper than the likes of Crucial's similarly-speedy X8 which normally floats around the £150 mark.

The T7 is arguably better built than Crucial's alternative, with a solid aluminium housing that looks great and is also rated to resist drops of up to two metres. In terms of speed, the drive maxes out with sequential read and writes of 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s respectively, making it a fantastic choice for quickly copying over large video files or game install directories. These speeds are made possible by the fact the T7 operates over a USB 3.2 Gen.2 10Gbps connection. You'll get both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables in the box too, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices from TVs, mobiles and tablets to PCs, laptops and games consoles.

Before I go, just a word about that cashback offer. Samsung is offering varying levels of money back depending on products purchased, and it looks like you can claim fiddy big ones off this drive by registering your purchase here and following the steps. It's worth looking through this before buying to make sure you understand how everything is going to work.

At its reduced price, the 2TB T7 is an excellent value portable SSD that's tough enough to sling into a bag and take with you on trips, whether that's across the world or just downstairs. If you fancy something a bit different though, check out our recommendations for the best gaming SSDs right here on Eurogamer.