Currys has the Logitech G502 Hero for just £25 with this code

It was only yesterday that I wrote about an excellent deal on the latest form of Logitech's legendary G502 mouse, the G502 X Lightspeed, and now it looks as deals on the exemplary gaming mouse continue - Currys currently have the wired G502 Hero for £24.99 with code FNDDGAMING netting you free delivery, and in turn saving you a fiver or so.

The G502 Hero has been a particular favourite mouse of mine for a long time, and a lot of that is down to its particularly sleek and comfortable shell. It's an excellent mouse for palm grippers like myself, but should also be comfortable for others too, especially with that contoured shape that makes it an amazing choice for particularly long and intense sessions. There are also eleven programmable buttons here, most of which are in easy reach and feel particularly responsive. One of the main draws of the G502 Hero is its excellent scroll wheel, in either free scrolling or in ratchet mode - the latter offers this industrial charm you don't really get from other gaming mice.

Inside, the G502 Hero packs in a 25,000 DPI sensor, which makes it one of the highest sensitivity mice out there, and one of the most responsive I've used, despite its particularly hefty weight - that mass is adjustable with some additional ones you can take out on the underside of the mouse if you so wish. The switches inside the G502 Hero are mechanical, so while they may not be as fast as more modern optical or opto-mechanical switches, they will offer a great sense of tactility. A wired connection also means there's no latency or battery life issues for you to worry about either.

RGB fans won't be disappointed here, as the G502 Hero features Logitech's solid Lightsync lighting across a couple of different zones. The lighting itself should be pretty vibrant, and it's also configurable within Logitech's G Hub software suite, where you should also be able to reassign mouse button functions across the suite of 11 buttons, which isn't half a lot.

For 25 quid, it's hard to argue with what's on offer with Logitech's G502 Hero - there's no doubt that this is a seriously good deal on what is one of the most popular gaming mice.