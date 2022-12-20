The legendary Logitech G502 X Lightspeed is down to a new low at Amazon

Logitech's G502 line of mice are real legends of the gaming mouse world, with the brand claiming it's one of the best-selling mice of all time, and there's probably some truth there. A large part of its success is down to Logitech reinvening the G502 by adding more features, better sensors and more - the latest of these, the G502 X Lightspeed is its biggest revision in years, and Amazon has it for an excellent price with a tick-box voucher deal.

It features a redesigned chassis compared to previous generations, with a sleeker look to it, and some key features changed for the better. For instance, the DPI shift button is both reversible and removable for the moments you may not need such precise aiming, such as during FPS games for instance. In other case, the fan-favourite dual mode scroll wheel has been redesigned to not only offer the usual ratchet scroll and free scrolling options, but it's now also a tilt wheel for even more precise control. Otherwise, the G502 X Lightspeed should be an immensely comfortable mouse to use, especially since it's also lighter than the previous model at 102g. It may not be an ultralight choice, but it certainly is one of the best gaming mice out there, given it's a DF favourite.

As for what's inside, the G502 X Lightspeed also brings with it some new opto-mechanical mouse switches, known as Lightforce switches, to provide both the benefit of the lighting quick response times of optical switches and the traditional tactility of mechanical ones. I've always found optical switches to feel quite hollow on mice, so the blend of speedy response times and proper tactility is likely to make the ones here feel pretty good. There's also a 25K HERO sensor inside, much like previous models, to offer an especially snappy and accurate user experience, and Logitech's Lightspeed wireless connectivity has also been upgraded to offer an even more reliable and stable experience.

As for RGB, this X model doesn't have any, but it still works with Logitech's excellent G Hub software to allow you to configure button inputs and macros and so on, which is always welcome. To get RGB, you'll need to shell out for the Plus variant of this revitalised G502, which will run you significantly more than this particular X version.

If you're wanting to give one of the latest and greatest forms of a true gaming legend a go, this Logitech G502 X Lightspeed for £83 or so from Amazon is an absolute steal, not least when you consider the discounted price makes it nearly as cheap as the standard wired version of the G502 X, and you get wire-free connectivity with this version!