The smallest LG C2 OLED is under a grand at Currys right now

LG's latest run of C2 OLEDs represents quite a beefy upgrade over their predecessors, which we rated as the top 4K TV for HDR gaming, and since their release, they've seemed to drop a little bit in price. The C2 series notably brought with it the addition of a smaller 42 inch OLED to offer the powers of incredible blacks, contrast and vibrant colours to people who simply don't have the space for a bigger screen (like me for instance!).

Well, now might be the time to pull the trigger if you were thinking of grabbing LG's smallest OLED as Currys has it for £999, offering a £300 saving on the telly's usual £1299 retail price.

The main draw of the C2 series over the the C1 specifically is that it offers LG's uprated OLED Evo panel that had previously been found in the G1 series. This particularly helps the C2 along to offer more brightness, which is typically an area that OLED panels struggle with, especially compared to QLED or Mini LED competitors. Nonetheless, OLEDs offer unparalleled colour saturation, which will be useful if it's an immersive viewing experience you're after, thanks to a much more vivid and generally rich set of colours.

For the gamers in the audience, there's plenty to like about the 42 inch C2, especially given that it features all the right creature comforts including a slew of HDMI 2.1 ports which allows the C2 to play nicely with next-gen consoles at 4K 120Hz. Alongside this comea support for all the VRR, be it HDMI VRR, or both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate screen tearing and any juddering, as well as also aiding in offering the snappiest response time possible.

If that wasn't enough to convince you, the C2 also has support for game streaming services such as Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now so you may not even need a console to experience its power. There's also a useful Game Optimiser menu that can help to customise the C2's performance to match what game you're playing so you get the right experience, be it to adjust latency or change brightness levels to make the most of the powerful OLED panel.

The C2 OLED also comes with Dolby Atmos powers within its built in speakers to offer some extra immersion and a generally more spatial audio experience given it'll be able to go vertically over you as well as around you. This will be particularly helpful if you're after the most cinematic gaming experience.

If you're in the market for a more compact OLED panel that packs the same punch as its bigger siblings from LG's latest, the 42 inch C2 at £999 is an excellent deal.