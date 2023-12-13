Developers react to the death of E3

Following the ESA's announcement that E3 is no more, developers and industry figures have been sharing their memories of the event as they wish it farewell.

The death of E3 was formally announced yesterday, but was suspected following the cancellation of the convention for 2023 and the foreseeable future.

Reactions have been pouring in from fans who attended E3 in the past, those who never had the chance to go, and the developers who were there to present their games to the world.

Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer.

Current Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said "it's hard to overstate the number of unforgettable moments [E3] gave all of us" and thanked the event for the impact it's had on the gaming industry.

For over two decades E3 has had an incredible impact on the gaming industry. It's hard to overstate the number of unforgettable moments it gave all of us. What a run! https://t.co/BhG2RHybDx — Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) December 12, 2023

Cory Barlog, creative director at God of War developer Santa Monica Studio, recalled his time showing the demo of the original game in the series on the E3 floor, saying it "truly changed my whole outlook". "Rips to the E3," he wrote.

was on the floor showing the demo of the very first god of war so many years ago and got to see how excited people were to play this new weird game starring the angry guy with chains. truly changed my whole outlook.



both loved and hated this show.



RIPs to the E3.



🥃 🫗❤️ https://t.co/cymAG0rRJN — the fake cory balrog (@corybarlog) December 12, 2023

Writer Alanah Pearce, a colleague of Barlog's at Santa Monica Studio, said the news was "heartbreaking" but understandable.

I understand why this happened, but it’s heartbreaking all the same. E3 was like Christmas for gamers and having all the conferences take place in one week was such a treat. So many good memories spanning so many years.

Thanks for everything, E3 🫡. https://t.co/AtgmeARfwr — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) December 12, 2023

NoClip founder Danny O'Dwyer said he "loved" every E3 he was able to attend and described hosting the GameSpot show as "a dream come true".

I loved every year I got to attend E3.



Hosting the GameSpot show in the early years was a dream come true, and taught me a lot about how to talk to developers.



In later years I just loved being there as a fan and bumping into friends. I loved every second of it.



RIP king. pic.twitter.com/YTuL7yBoys — danny o'dwyer (@dannyodwyer) December 12, 2023

"The end of E3 is sad news," Hideo Kojima said. "I have nothing but gratitude," he continued, adding "Japanese creators and titles would not have made it to the world as much as they have" if not for the event.

The end of E3 is sad news; we exhibited "MGS" for the first time in Atlanta in 1997. I have participated every year since then. Especially, the presentation of "MGS2" in 2000 is a precious memory. It was 23 years ago. Without E3, Japanese creators and titles would not have made… pic.twitter.com/Lz3RkuQgSY — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 13, 2023

To commemorate E3, we've republished our piece looking back at some of the most memorable E3 moments, including Shigeru Miyamoto telling us he does know Link and Keanu Reeves telling everyone they're beautiful.