Developers react to the death of E3

"RIP king."

News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Following the ESA's announcement that E3 is no more, developers and industry figures have been sharing their memories of the event as they wish it farewell.

The death of E3 was formally announced yesterday, but was suspected following the cancellation of the convention for 2023 and the foreseeable future.

Reactions have been pouring in from fans who attended E3 in the past, those who never had the chance to go, and the developers who were there to present their games to the world.

Current Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said "it's hard to overstate the number of unforgettable moments [E3] gave all of us" and thanked the event for the impact it's had on the gaming industry.

Cory Barlog, creative director at God of War developer Santa Monica Studio, recalled his time showing the demo of the original game in the series on the E3 floor, saying it "truly changed my whole outlook". "Rips to the E3," he wrote.

Writer Alanah Pearce, a colleague of Barlog's at Santa Monica Studio, said the news was "heartbreaking" but understandable.

NoClip founder Danny O'Dwyer said he "loved" every E3 he was able to attend and described hosting the GameSpot show as "a dream come true".

"The end of E3 is sad news," Hideo Kojima said. "I have nothing but gratitude," he continued, adding "Japanese creators and titles would not have made it to the world as much as they have" if not for the event.

To commemorate E3, we've republished our piece looking back at some of the most memorable E3 moments, including Shigeru Miyamoto telling us he does know Link and Keanu Reeves telling everyone they're beautiful.

