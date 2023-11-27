Cyber Monday 2023: This brilliant, ultrawide Alienware gaming monitor is down to its lowest ever price

The Cyber Monday craze allows retailers to extend discounts for longer, giving us buyers more opportunities to snap up anything we still have on our shopping lists.

Amazon are doing their bit by giving this tricked out, ultrawide gaming monitor from Alienware its lowest ever price at £660. This is a big price cut from its £929, and a great price for a curved, high-res, high refresh rate OLED gaming display.

The 1800R curved, WQHD OLED panel is going to be unmatched when it comes to immersion thanks to the deeper blacks and richer contrast that you don't find with LCD displays. It's the reason why this monitor was chosen by Digital Foundry as their favourite ultrawide gaming monitor.

The 165Hz refresh rate means AMD FreeSync Premium Pro will eliminate as much tearing as possible and provide the smoothest visuals to your games and media. There's also HDR400 here, a USB hub, and a three year warranty from Dell, so you can be confident in the quality of the display.

This is an example of an extended price cut this Cyber Monday, and we've made a live blog for all the latest Cyber Monday deals we've found over the Black Friday weekend that we'll continue to update throughout the day.