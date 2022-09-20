Butterfly Soup 2 out next month

Developer Brianna Lei has announced a sequel to her 2017 game Butterfly Soup, and it's out next month.

Butterfly Soup 2 is due to launch on 29th October, and will follow the four main characters a few months after the original story.

We've previously featured Butterfly Soup in a piece by Natalie Flores on the humanisation of queer women through humour in games, and Butterfly Soup has this in spades.

Lei calls Butterfly Soup "a visual novel about gay asian girls playing baseball and falling in love" on its Itch.io store page. There's also plenty of memes and relatable content too.

In celebration of the game's fifth anniversary, Lei took to Twitter to announce its sequel, Butterfly Soup 2.

Happy 5 year anniversary of #ButterflySoup! I figured now would be a good time to announce that #ButterflySoup2 is coming out on Oct 29!!! pic.twitter.com/vrzhvbMIBV — Brianna Lei (@brii_u) September 16, 2022

A #mood from main character Diya.

Humour as a coping mechanism? We've all been there.

This is a big "I'm gonna give the gays everything they want" moment for indie gaming, as Butterfly Soup is well-loved by many (myself included).

Butterfly Soup 2 will be available on PC, Mac and Linux via Itch.io at launch on 29th October. If the combination of sports, memes and queer Asian representation interests you, you can play through Butterfly Soup for free before the sequel releases.