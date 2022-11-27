Black Friday Xbox deals 2022 day three: best offers and discounts

Black Friday Xbox deals 2022 day three: best offers and discountsThe best Black Friday Xbox deals for consoles, games, and accessories.
Black Friday 2022 day three is underway! Now that it's Sunday, we've already found some fantastic deals for Microsoft's gaming platform, Xbox. There are plenty of deals for you to get your hands on, whether you're searching for a Series X or S, or if you're looking for some new accessories in the form of a controller or extra storage, there's something for everyone.
This guide is here to help you find the best Xbox Black Friday deals. This page is constantly being monitored and updated with more discounts and offers on all things Xbox, so make sure to keep checking back here to see what's new. Our Twitter page @Jelly_Deals is also worth following for the latest gaming and tech deals.
Today's best Black Friday deals for Xbox
UK
Xbox Series X - £439.00 from BT
Take advantage of this £10 saving on a popular console.
Xbox Series S, 512 GB with Wireless Controller - £199.99 from John Lewis (saving £50)
Grab a great discount on a popular console.
Fifa 23 on Xbox Series X - £49 from Amazon
Score a £21 saving on Fifa 23.
Gotham Knights on Xbox Series X - £29.85 from Base
Grab a £30 saving on Gotham Knights.
Elden Ring digital download - £42 from ShopTo (was £50)
Grab an £8 discount on a digital download code for one of the most challenging games of the year.
Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 1TB - £185 from Very (was £220)
Save £35 and increase your game storage with the official SSD for Microsoft's next gen console.
Xbox Series S, £10 GAME Gift Card, and England Bucket Hat - £199.99 from GAME
Grab a great discount, extra money, and a new hat.
US
Xbox Series S console - $249.99 from Microsoft Store (was $299.99)
If you've been waiting for a good deal on a Series S, you need to grab this now.
Xbox Controller Robot White - $39 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
Pick up an extra Xbox controller for $20 less.
Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Next Level Edition - $35 from (was $70)
This excellent spin-off from the Borderlands series is enjoying a massive 50% discount.
Fifa 23 on Xbox Series X - $35 from Amazon (was $70)
See dealSave $16 on the latest Fifa game.
Red Ded Redemption 2 on Xbox One - $27 from Amazon
This may have come out all the way back in 2018, but this it's still one of the best games to play.
Madden NFL 23 on Xbox Series X - $30 from Amazon (was $70)
NFL fans can save over $20 on the latest game in the Madden series
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox One - $29 from Amazon (was $50)
Journey to a galaxy far far away in Lego's newest Star Wars adventure.
Black Friday Xbox Series X, Series S, One console deals
We should see more Xbox Series X deals today as it has remained firmly in stock for a while now. The console is still high in demand, but you can grab a small £20 discount on the console at Very. The Series S is currently enjoying a major discount in the UK, down to just £189. A $50 discount at the Microsoft Store is also available for US shoppers, meaning you can net one of the digital-only consoles for just $249.99!
You can check our Series X stock checker page to find which UK and US retailers are selling it, or you can click on the links below.
UK
US
Black Friday deals on Xbox Games
The Xbox Black Friday sale is also now live on the Xbox Store, where you can find lots of discounts of great digital games. If you prefer to buy games digitally, or you own a Series S or Xbox One S, be sure to check out Emad's coverage of the sale.
With so many games now making their way to Xbox Game Pass, you can find lots of deals for physical Xbox games too. We've already seen some small discounts on top titles like Elden Ring, Fifa 23 and even Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Below are some of the titles we've already spotted on sale.
UK
METRO EXODUS Complete Edition on Xbox Series X - £17.19 from Amazon
Save 51% on METRO EXODUS Complete Editon.
Life is Strange: True Colors on Xbox Series X - £13.85 from ShopTo
Get 54% off Life is Strange: True Colors.
Gotham Knights on Xbox Series X - £29.85 from Base
Get £30 off Gotham Knights.
Fifa 23 on Xbox Series X- £49 from Amazon
There's a pretty decent £21 discount for the latest Fifa game right now.
Elden Ring digital download - £42 from ShopTo (was £50)
Save £8 on one of the best games of the year, the open-world, Souls-like, Elden Ring.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition Digital Download Code - £32.49 from Amazon UK
Net a digital copy for the next-gen version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for under £35.
Halo Infinite - £15 from Amazon (was £55)
Also on Game Pass.
Back 4 Blood - £10 from ShopTo
Also on Game Pass.
Watch Dogs Legion - £12 from Base (was £60)
Grab this 2020 action-adventure game for under £15.
Scarlet Nexus - £10 from The Game Collection
A great JRPG with an excellent OST to boot. Also included with Game Pass.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - £16 from Base (was £60)
This epic game is getting a next-gen remaster next month, and it's free for those who already own a copy of the game. Grab this while it's cheap!
Lost Judgement - £25 from Amazon
The 2021 sequel to Judgement is currently discounted by 50 per cent.
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Xbox Series X only) - £19 from Base (was £35)
You can save £16.20 on this special edition of Devil May Cry 5 right now.
Forza Horizon 5 Digital Download - £29 from ShopTo (was £55)
Also included with a Game Pass membership.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - £17 from The Game Collection
Also included with Game Pass Ultimate.
US
Fifa 23 - $35 from Amazon (was $70)
There's a $35 saving on the latest game in the Fifa series.
Elden Ring - $35 from Amazon (was $60)
Grab a $25 discount on this must-have game.
Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Next Level Edition - $35 from (was $70)
$35 is an absolute steal for this game.
Back For Blood - $10 from Amazon
Also included with Game Pass.
Watch Dogs Legion - $12 from Amazon
Watch Dogs Legion is worth a play for only $12.
Scarlet Nexus - $15 from GameStop
Also included with Xbox Game Pass.
Red Dead Redemption 2 - $27 from Amazon
The wildest game in the wilderness is now under $30.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Black Friday Deals
Right now, new subscribers can get their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for £1 directly from Microsoft. Those specifically looking for the PC Game Pass subscription can also get their first month for £1.
Microsoft tends to offer a "first 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate for £1" deal every so often throughout the year, so we expect to see a similar promotion today. We also expect third party retailers to discount their Game Pass vouchers, too.
Below you can find some of the best current deals. We'll also be tracking Game Pass Black Friday deals in our dedicated hub.
As always you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1/$1 when you sign up for the first time:
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription- £1/1$ at Microsoft Store
After your first month Game Pass Ultimate is £10.99/$14.99 a month.
Here are some early deals on Xbox Game Pass subscription codes:UK
Xbox Game Pass for console 3 months multipack- £86.29 at VG247 store with code "BLACKFRIDAY" at checkout (was £95.88)
Four codes for three months of Game Pass for console to keep you online for a year.
Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months multipack- £86.36 at VG247 store with code "BLACKFRIDAY" at checkout (was £95.96)
Four codes for three months of Game Pass for PC to keep you online for a year.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months multipack- £118.76 at VG247 store with code "BLACKFRIDAY" at checkout (was £131.96)
Four codes for three months of Game Pass Ultimate to keep you online for a year.
Xbox Game Pass for Console 6 Month Subscription- £43.19 at VG247 store with code "BLACKFRIDAY" at checkout (was £47.99)
|
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Subscription- £24.85 at ShopTo (was £30)
Xbox 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate- $40.00 at Walmart
$100 Xbox Gift Card- $86.88 at Newegg with code "SSBY2422" at checkout
Use this discounted $100 gift card to get a Game Pass subscription for less.
Xbox Black Friday accessory deals
Controllers are one of the most popular Xbox Black Friday deals to keep an eye out for. We're also keeping our eyes open for discounts on the 1TB, 2TB and 512GB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X/S. This rather expensive SSD is the only way to increase your storage space on the Xbox Series X/S for next-gen game installs. Currently, all external hard drives (whether they're mechanical or SSDs) can only be used to store next-gen games or run older Xbox One titles.
UK
- 1TB Seagate Expansion Memory Card (SSD) - £184.99 at Amazon (was £219.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless 2.4Ghz Headset - £159.99 at Amazon (was £175)
- PowerA Xbox Charge Kit - £11.29 at Amazon (was £14.99)
- Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller - £142.99 at Microsoft Store (was £159.99)
- Xbox wireless controller with 3 months' Game Pass bundle - £59.99 at Curry's (was £87.99)
- Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller - £69.99 at Very (was £99.99)
US
- SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless Gaming Headset For Xbox - $149 at Walmart (was $170)
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Wireless Controller - $40 at GameStop (was $59.99)
- WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive - $70 at Amazon (was $90)
But what if you're after a different console in the sales this November? As luck would have it, we've got pages that are all set up to host the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and PS5 Black Friday offers when they become available. Make sure you check them out.
When will the best Black Friday Xbox deals start?
In the UK, the Black Friday bargains have already begun at retailers like Amazon UK, Game and Currys. In the US, you can find great Black Friday deals at Amazon US, GameStop, Best Buy and Target.
Will there be Xbox Series X stock on Black Friday 2022?
Yes, there is Xbox Series X stock right now and it's highly likely that it will remain in stock across the Black Friday period. The Xbox Series X and the Series S consoles are currently in stock at most major retailers in the UK and US.
Which retailers have the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals?
We recommend checking Amazon UK, Very, John Lewis, Game and Microsoft in the UK, or Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart in the US. Some of the best deals to look out today for will be discounts on the standalone console, or bundles that come with discounted games and/or accessories like an extra controller or a game that isn't on Game Pass.
How much will the Xbox Series X cost on Black Friday 2022?
The Xbox Series X normally retails for £449.99/$499, so we may see some small discounts or bundles over Black Friday. This could all change, however, depending on whether Microsoft decides to match PlayStation's PS5 price increase. There are no Black Friday Xbox Series X deals right now, but we'll update you with prices closer to the date.
Will Xbox Series X/S games be on sale during Black Friday 2022?
There are many Xbox Series X/S games included in the Black Friday sales today, and we'll be making sure to help find you the best savings on them. In the UK, retailers like Amazon UK, ShopTo, The Game Collection and Base will be worth checking out. Those of you with an Xbox Series S will want to check out Amazon and the Microsoft Store for discounts on digital Xbox games.
Games that are also available on Xbox Game Pass will likely have the biggest discounts, which is great if you like to own physical games. However, depending on how many games you plan to buy, you might find that a Game Pass subscription has better value for money.
Do Xbox do Black Friday deals?
Microsoft will likely offer a wide range of deals, including discounted controllers, official Xbox accessories like headsets and hard drives, games and potentially the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Microsoft may also run special offers on its Game Pass subscriptions, typically your first month for £1, or if we're lucky, the first three months for £1.
How much is Xbox Game Pass on Black Friday 2022?
You can normally buy Game Pass subscription codes for a length of one month or three months. Amazon UK, ShopTo usually have offers all year round, but we may see Xbox Game Pass offers from Amazon and other retailers across Black Friday. As mentioned previously, Microsoft may also a Black Friday Xbox Game Pass promotion, which allows first time subscribers to get either one or 3 months of Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate for only £1.