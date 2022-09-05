Black Friday VR Headset Deals 2022: Here's what to expect

Black Friday is on the 25th of November this year and we're looking forward to lots of discounts on different consoles and games, including plenty of savings on Virtual Reality headsets including the Meta Quest, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and HP Reverb.

This article will show you all the best places to look for a discounted VR headset when Black Friday comes around, as well as list some of the best VR games to look for discounts on during the big sales event. We'll keep this updated as we learn about more VR Black Friday deals, but it's also a good idea to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter for updates and other tech and gaming deals.

Black Friday Meta Quest, HTC Vive, Valve Index, HP Reverb Deals

There are four big-hitter in the VR headset space, each with their own traits and unique selling point. If you're wanting to just get started in VR gaming, then the Meta Quest 2 and Vive Cosmos headsets come in at £400/$400 and are easy to set up and start experiencing VR. Beyond those two, the HP Reverb costs £600/$600 and has a better screen and better audio thanks to some cool speakers that sit by your ears.

If you want to get really serious with VR, whether it be gaming or some professional work, then the Valve Index Headset + Controllers starts at £689/$689 or there's the full VR kit for £919/$919. Vive also has more professional headsets, with the Pro 2 Kit and Focus 3 Kit which are around £1300/$1300.

The best places to buy VR headsets are straight from the manufacturer's website, which is sometimes the only place to purchase in case of the Vive headsets, Reverb, and Valve Index. They do go on sale though, so hopefully we'll see some discounts at the end of November. For Meta Quest buyers the headset is widely available at Currys, Argos, and Amazon in the UK and at Best Buy and Amazon in the US so it should see some discounts as well. Here's where to buy the VR headsets:

UK

US

Black Friday deals on VR Games

There are a lot of excellent VR games out there now, with hugely popular RPGs like Skyrim and Fallout 4 having VR versions now, as well as made-for-VR games like Half-Life Alyx which is a borderline masterpiece. There are also VR must-haves, namely Beat Saber which is almost a right of passage for VR games. In the US and UK, Humble is a great place to get VR games for less and hopefully there will be some more big discounts on VR games there this Black Friday.

We'll continue to update this page and the Jelly Deals Twitter as we learn of more VR deals leading up to Black Friday in November. If you're still sticking with standard consoles, we have guides to prepare you for the best Xbox Black Friday deals, PS5 Black Friday offers, and Nintendo Switch Black Friday discounts too.