Binding of Isaac developer in talks over possible Fortnite collaboration

Edmund McMillen has discussed a potential Fortnite collaboration with Epic Games, the celebrated indie designer has said.

The maker of Super Meat Boy, The Binding of Isaac, The End is Nigh and The Legend of Bum-bo confirmed in a post on X that he had chatted with the maker of Fortnite about a possible team-up in future.

It's unclear from McMillen's response how far talks have got, though it wouldn't be the first time Fortnite has collaborated with an indie developer on some form of crossover.

Back in 2022, Fortnite announced a collaboration with Among Us that awarded Crewmate cosmetics and a Distraction Dance emote if you bought Among Us via the Epic Games Store. The items were also later made available to buy separately in Fortnite via its Item Shop.

That move followed a fairly significant brouhaha between Epic and Among Us developer Innersloth - which later seemed to have been smoothed over.

Over the weekend, Fortnite added the Giant Chicken from Family Guy as a skin - one of the game's most eye-catching (and bulky) to date.

Other upcoming collaborations are rumoured to include a long-awaited full Doctor Who crossover (we're hoping this arrives alongside Ncuti Gatwa's first season in May) and whispers of something to do with Pirates of the Caribbean.