Best Cyber Monday Currys deals 2023
The best Cyber Monday deals to look out for at Currys including gaming, TV and computing.
Cyber Monday weekend has passed, but there are still plenty of deals from Currys to find in the Cyber Monday sales. There's a big assortment of discounts on TV and audio, PC, and console gaming products still around for one more day.
Whether you're after a new 4K TV, gaming laptop or monitor, Currys has a wide selection to choose from on Cyber Monday, alongside gaming accessories and smart tech. There are plenty of games on sale plus bundles for Xbox Series X/S consoles, PS5 disc and digital consoles and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Today's best Currys Cyber Monday deals
- PS5 DualSense controllers - various colours - £39.99 (Was £59.99/£64.99)
- LG C3 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £1,299 (was £1,899)
- Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 15.6-ich Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD- £999 (was £1,349)
- Acer Nitro 16 16-ich Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4070, 1 TB SSD- £1,299 (was £1,649)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 RGB Optical Gaming Keyboard- £169 (was £199)
- MSI G27CQ4P E2 Quad HD 27-inch Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor- £169 (was £219)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse- £29.99 (was £59.99)
- Logitech G PRO X 7.1 Gaming Headset- £59.99 (was £99.99)
Currys Cyber Monday 4K TV deals
- LG C3 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £1,299 (was £1,899)
- LG 43UR78006LK 43-ich Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV- £289 (was £429)
- 2022 LG OLED48A26LA 48-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £798 (was £999)
- Hisense 65A6KTUK 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - £449 (was £799)
- Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 4K TV 55-inch- £898 (was £1,599)
- Samsung QE50QN90CATXXU 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV- £999 (was £1,399)
- 2023 Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV 43-inch- £499 (was £599)
- 2023 Sony Bravia XR-55A84LU 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £1,399 (was £1,899)
Currys Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Asus TUF Gaming F15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i5, RTX 3050, 512 GB SSD - £749 (was £849)
- Acer Nitro 16 16-ich Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4070, 1 TB SSD - £1,299 (was £1,649)
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i5, RTX 3050, 1 TB SSD - £749 (was £849)
- Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD - £1,449 (was £1,799)
- Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500XV 15.6-inch Laptop - AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 3060, 512 GB SSD - £1,199 (was £1,499)
- Asus Vivobook Pro 16X K6604JI 16-inch Laptop - Intel Core i9, RTX 4070, 1 TB SSD - £2,099 (was £2,999)
- Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED 14-inch Laptop - Intel Core i9, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD - £1,899 (was £2,099)
- Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 15.6-ich Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD - £999 (was £1,349)
- MSI Katana B13V 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i9, RTX 4060, 1 TB SSD - £1,099 (was £1,399)
Currys Cyber Monday console deals
- PS5 Slim pre-order - £479
- PS5 Disc Edition - 825GB - £389 (was £479)
- Xbox Series X - 1TB - £359 (was £479)
Currys Cyber Monday gaming accessories deals
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard- £89 (was £189)
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset- £89.99 (was £149)
- Razer Kiyo Full HD Streaming Camera- £39.99 (was £73.49)
- Razer Basilisk V3 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse- £44.99 (was £69.99)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Controller- £76.99 (was £99.99)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 RGB Optical Gaming Keyboard - £169 (was £199)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset- £89.99 (was £149)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse- £40.99 (was £59.99)
- MSI Optix G24C4 Full HD 24-ich Curved LED Gaming Monitor- £119 (was £179)
- MSI G27CQ4P E2 Quad HD 27-inch Curved VA LED Gaming Monitor- £169 (was £219)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse- £29.99 (was £59.99)
- Logitech G PRO X 7.1 Gaming Headset- £59.99 (was £99.99)
Currys Cyber Monday mobile deals
- Apple iPhone 14- £649 (was £764)
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus- £749 (was £864)
- Samsung S21 FE 5G - 128 GB- £349 (was £699)
- Google Pixel 7 - 128 GB- £299.50 (was £599)
