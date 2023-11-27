Best Cyber Monday Currys deals 2023

Cyber Monday weekend has passed, but there are still plenty of deals from Currys to find in the Cyber Monday sales. There's a big assortment of discounts on TV and audio, PC, and console gaming products still around for one more day.

Whether you're after a new 4K TV, gaming laptop or monitor, Currys has a wide selection to choose from on Cyber Monday, alongside gaming accessories and smart tech. There are plenty of games on sale plus bundles for Xbox Series X/S consoles, PS5 disc and digital consoles and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Today's best Currys Cyber Monday deals

Currys Cyber Monday 4K TV deals

Currys Cyber Monday laptop deals

Currys Cyber Monday console deals

Currys Cyber Monday gaming accessories deals

Currys Cyber Monday mobile deals

Keep this page bookmarked as we are updating it regularly. Also be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter for all the best deals from Currys and other retailers during Cyber Monday 2023.