Behaviour-published puzzle game Islands of Insight gets release date

And Steam Next Fest demo.

Islands of Insight screenshot showing elegantly-dressed mystical woman looking out at a forest and pyramid
Image credit: Lunarch Studios
News by Ed Nightingale
Shared-world puzzle game Islands of Insight now has a release date: 13th February.

Published by Dead by Daylight studio Behaviour Interactive, the game has been developed by Lunarch Studios as a first-person open world puzzle game with a mystical theme - think Myst or The Witness with multiplayer.

A demo will also launch as part of Stem Next Fest from 5th-12th February.

Cover image for YouTube videoIslands of Insight | Official Deep Dive Video
Islands of Insight: official deep dive

The above video from Lunarch Studios CEO and game director Elyot Grant gives a detailed look at what players can expect from Islands of Insight.

"With its unique premise, gameplay, and setting, Islands of Insight is the first game of its kind," said Grant. "There are hundreds of hours of puzzle content waiting in Islands of Insight. We think it's the biggest collection in a puzzle game - period."

There are five biomes to explore each with multiple puzzle types. And, with this being a shared-world, you can meet other players to interact and offer guidance - or simply play alone.

There's also no combat - this is a peaceful world of puzzle solving.

If you're looking for something more horrifying, Alan Wake was recently added to Behaviour's multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight.

