Bandai Namco mech shooter Synduality Echo of Ada gets closed beta test

Bandai Namco has announced a closed beta test for its new PvPvE extraction shooter Synduality Echo of Ada.

The game was first announced at Sony's State of Play broadcast in September 2022 and news has been quiet since then. It's basically Armored Core as an online extraction shooter.

The CBT test will be available across all platforms - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC - from 28th March to 1st April. You can register on the Synduality website.

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada – Closed Beta Test Trailer

If the above stylish trailer wasn't clear, the game has players jump into the cockpit of an armed robot called a CRADLECOFFIN where they're joined by an AI companion known as a Magus.

Together they take on various missions to collect a rare resource called AO Crystals, competing against other players out in the field, as well as hostile Enders (presumably not a nod to Kojima's mech game Zone of the Enders).

It looks like there will be plenty of customisation options for both mechs and Magus too.

Armored Core 6 certainly proved successful for FromSoftware, so let's see if publisher Bandai Namco can reach similar success with its own mech offering. Judging from screenshots, this looks to be more vibrant and colourful though we'll have to see if gameplay is as intricate.