Everything announced in Sony's September 2022 PlayStation State of Play broadcast

Sony's September 2022 State of Play broadcast is over! In case you missed it, here's everything Sony announced during its 20 minute show, from Tekken 8 to God of War Ragnarok - including all the trailers.

State of Play kicked off with a trailer for Bandai Namco's Tekken 8, captured on PlayStation 5. Tekken veterans Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima knocked lumps out of each other in the rain. Yep, it's a new Tekken!

Next up, a game for PSVR2: Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition. This one's out next year.

And here's another new PSVR2 game: the tabletop RPG-style dungeon crawler, Demoe.

Sega showed a PS5 version of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon: Ishin, available outside Japan for the first time in February 2023.

Warner Bros showed a new trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy. There's a PlayStation-exclusive Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest.

Moving on! Here's Ironwood's debut game Pacific Drive, due out 2023 on PS5 and PC. It's a first-person driving survival game set in the pacific northwest region of the United States.

Sony then discussed PlayStation Stars, its new loyalty program. It includes "digital collectibles" of well-known PlayStation things, some of which you can see in the video. It rolls out later this month.

Next up, a new sci-fi third person mech shooter called Synduality. It's from Bandai Namco and it's due out next year.

Here's a "PS5 console exclusive", as Sony put it (that suggests it's also coming to PC at some point): Stellar Blade is an action game that reminds me of Bayonetta. It's made by Korean studio Shift Up and was codenamed Project Eve, if you remember that announcement from 2019. It's out in 2023.

Here's another PS5 console exclusive: Rise of the Ronin is a scrolling action RPG from Team Ninja. It's due out in 2024.

State of Play wrapped up with the reveal of a God of War Ragnarok DualSense controller...

... and a new trailer for the game itself.

That's it! Short and sweet, and Japan-focused, as Sony had said. What did you think of the State of Play? Anything catch your attention?