Baldur's Gate 3, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trials added to PlayStation Plus Premium

Flock of Smeagols.

Screenshot from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum showing Gollum and an elf open a door in Middle-earth
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
If you are on the Premium tier of Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service, you can now have a go at both The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Baldur's Gate 3, as part of the subscription's trial offerings.

Users will be able to play up to an hour of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Baldur's Gate 3's trial, meanwhile, offers a more generous two hours of play time (although, given how vast the game actually is, this is really just a smidgen of the full release).

Some top Baldur's Gate 3 tips from our video team.Watch on YouTube

These games join the likes of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and Sifu as titles PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can try before they buy.

2 hour Baldur's Gate 3 trial on PlayStation Plus Premium
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trial on PlayStation Plus Premium
Screenshot showing a number of the games available as part of PlayStation Plus Premium's trial offerings
While both The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Baldur's Gate 3 released this year, the games have seen wildly different success across the board.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was very poorly received on its release, with the game largely unplayable for many due to a myriad of bugs, performance issues, an erratic camera and unreliable controls.

In Digital Foundry's tech review, Tom Morgan remarked he hadn't played a game in "such a dire state" for years, since Shadow of Mordor.

Meanwhile, in our one out of five-star Gollum review, Eurogamer's Christian Donlan called it "a well-intentioned mess".

"It's heart-breaking," Donlan wrote. "Gollum has lovely design moments and a real sense of pluck to it - of a team reaching to do justice to something they love. But it has too many problems, and only some of them can be sorted with patches."

Screenshot from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum showing a Nazgûl in flight
On the flip side, Baldur's Gate 3 has received scores of praise ever since it made its debut this summer. While it did also release with some issues, these didn't mar the overall experience.

We gave it an impressive four out of five stars in Eurogamer's Baldur's Gate 3 review.

"Developer Larian seems to pull off the unlikely, and make an RPG that feels truly collaborative," Ruth Cassidy wrote following her time with the game.

Screenshot from Baldur's Gate 3
So, will you be dipping your toes into either of these fantasy worlds now there is a trial on offer?

