Baldur's Gate 3 is last year's most-played game on Steam Deck

Valve has revealed that of the 100 most-played games on Steam Deck over the last 12 months, Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 tops the chart.

Between March 2023 and March 2024, Baldur's Gate 3 clocked the highest numbers when it came to daily active player count, with Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver taking second and third place, respectively.

The rest of the top ten was rounded out by Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, Palworld, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto 5, Stardew Valley, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

As PC Gamer points out, most of these titles are singleplayer, and even huge cinematic games that you'd expect most people would prefer to play on a big screen – Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, or Red Dead Redemption 2, for example – are incredibly popular on the portable system.

More surprisingly still, Red Dead, GTA 5, and Palworld have all yet to secure their Steam Deck Verified status, which shows that games don't have to have passed Valve's exacting requirements to clock up a lot of players.

"It's been roughly two years since we launched Steam Deck, and we thought we'd take a look at the games being played on it the most in its second year!" Valve said of the chart.

"From new releases to old faves, and AAA titles to indies, here are the top 100 most-played games (in order by highest daily active player count) between March of 2023 and March of 2024, regardless of verified status."

To see the list in full, head on over to Steam.

ICYMI, Larian's Baldur's Gate 3 leads the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards with 10 nominations, including Best Game, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Earlier this week, BAFTA released the shortlist of nominees for this year's awards, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 receiving nine nominations, Alan Wake 2 receiving eight nominations, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor both receiving six.

The coveted Best Game will be awarded to either Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Dave the Diver, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, or Super Mario Bros. Wonder.