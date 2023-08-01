Baldur's Gate 3 developer tells early access players to delete their saves now, then delete the game

If you're an early access player of Baldur's Gate 3 you should delete your save, delete your mods, and then delete the game itself.

This advice comes direct from developer Larian, which said that doing all of the above would "reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads", meaning "more playing, and no troubleshooting!"

Players who do have mods installed are also advised to ensure they do not automatically re-download.

Larian says it will provide a more detailed guide for launch tomorrow, ahead of the highly-anticipated role-playing game's arrival on PC this Thursday, 3rd August.

Larian previously warned that save files from the game's early access period will not carry over to the game's full release, but said that "so much has changed that it's really worth it to start fresh".

Earlier today, Larian revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 will weigh in at 122GB on PC, with no preload available before its release.

Here in the UK, the game will launch at 4pm (that's 5pm CET, 11am Eastern or 8pm Pacific) - so maybe temper your expectations of player straight after work.

In the future, you'll be able to carry over your Baldur's Gate 3 save between PC and PlayStation 5, when the RPG arrives there on 6th September.

An Xbox release for the game is still up in the air, due to issues getting the Series S version running with split-screen co-op.

We'll update tomorrow with any more details shared by Larian for early access Baldur's Gate 3 players.