Baldur's Gate 3 developer demands full list of uncredited translation staff "immediately"

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian has said it has taken "immediate" steps to ensure localisation staff currently left out of the game's credits are listed in full via a future patch.

Earlier today, a post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the fact that the game's credits currently only list a fraction of the localisation team who worked on the game's mammoth script for more than three years.

Now, in a statement to Eurogamer, Larian has said the issue lay with the list of staff it was given by localisation firm Altagram - and that it has now demanded a full list of staff for inclusion in an immediate update.

"This was all Altagram group," a Larian spokesperson told Eurogamer. "We reached out, and compelled them to fix this.

"Full credits will be coming in Hotfix 3. As soon as we (Larian) were made aware, we took steps with Altagram to remedy this immediately." [Update: Larian has since clarified to Eurogamer the changes will be ready in time for Patch 1.]

Translators for @baldursgate3 worked for 𝟯 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 translating more than 𝟭 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 and @Altagram_Group only credited their execs & leads.



Let's be clear: this practice is always unethical, but here, like with Persona before, it's downright 𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗟. https://t.co/ux0nZLm5wg — Marc E.G. ☆⇾ 𝘎𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘮 (@MittoVac) August 9, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A staff member who worked on the game's Spanish localisation team (and who was properly credited) has stated that their work on Baldur's Gate 3 took "almost four years and that the final amount of text is over 2.5m words".

"All translators were credited except those working for Altagram," the staff member claimed.

Eurogamer has contacted Altagram for comment.

Examples where staff have been left out of the credits in video games have frequently hit the headlines, and recently included translators who worked on the Persona 3 and 4 remasters, as well as staff missing from the credits of Callisto Protocol.

Back in April this year, the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) updated its game crediting policy to improve standards across the industry.