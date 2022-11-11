If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ash Ketchum is finally the very best Pokémon trainer

Like no one ever was.
Ash Ketchum becomes pokemon world champion

Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Pokémon animated series, has finally become the Pokémon world champion.

In the latest episode, which aired today in Japan with the rest of the world to follow, Ash wins the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.

This is the culmination of 25 years since Ash and his Pikachu began their journey in the Kanto region - and he's barely aged.

After all this time, does this mark the end of Ash's story? That's still unclear.

"Ash Ketchum's determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world's top Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer," said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International.

"We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of 'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series' and this adventure-defining episode air around the world in the coming year. This is a season fans won't want to miss!"

I remember watching the Pokémon animated series on Saturday mornings when it first aired, though 25 years have flown by. This news has definitely brought back memories.

And remember, if Ash can become the very best like no one ever was...then so can you. Even if it does take two and a half decades to achieve.

