Bloodborne Kart gameplay revealed

Rev your engines.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 29 March 2022

Game dev Lilith Walther is the gift that keeps on giving. Following their announcement of fan project Bloodborne Kart, the creator has shared some new snippets of footage, showing off some of what players can expect on the game's eventual release.

This footage includes a look at the game's drifting mechanics, the first peek at the power up system and the inclusion of destructible objects (which currently do not slow down the player's kart, although Walther has said this will probably be changed in the future).

For now, the powerup system is just the Hunter's pistol (which still looks great), but Walther has promised they'll "create a proper roulette selection" when they get multiple powerups in the game.

At the moment the Hunter's pistol also uses its own ammo, but Walther feels, "Using the generated quicksilver bullets is good for a battle mode, but for racing it would be better if it was discarded after a few shots."

Additionally, Walther has demonstrated how the camera will work in the game, with players being able to shift perspectives just a small amount, 90 degrees or 180 degrees depending on different button presses.

Check out Walther's teasers below.

It is worth noting the game is in early development, so any of these features may well be changed closer to release.

Along with the upcoming release of Bloodborne Kart, Walther also gave us the PS1 inspired Bloodborne demake. Despite giving the game a simplistic and low res make over, Walther still managed to keep Yharnam decidedly creepy.

And such was the bloodthirst for Walther's version of Yharnam, this demake was downloaded more than 100k times in less than 24 hours.

While giving it a shot for himself, Eurogamer's Ian Higton applauded the game for combining two of his favourite things - retro games and spanking werewolves. You can check out Ian's playthrough below.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Bloodborne

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Sony's overhauled PS Plus service launches in June

Three tiers confirmed.

176

Apple could be forced to allow app sideloading under new EU law

Could Fortnite be back on Apple devices?

57

Sony insists quality of first-party games would suffer if they launched day one in new PS Plus

"We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios".

51

The PS Plus lineup for April has leaked

Have a sponge to soak it up.

42

New Knack trademark filed by Sony

Knack, Knack! Who's there?

38

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store