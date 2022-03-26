Konami's PvP mystery game, Crimesight, is out next month

Konami's new PvP multiplayer mystery game, Crimesight, will release on 14th April 2022.

"Crimesight pits players against one another as one assumes the role of the 'villain', who carries out a murder, and another becomes the 'target', the villain's future victim," Konami explains.

"The player on the Moriarty side must fulfil objectives to complete their crime, whilst the players on the Sherlock side must prevent it from happening. Over the course of a match, the villain and the target will slowly come to light. Which side will you take?"

The social deduction game - which was announced last summer - is set in a 2075 version of London where crimes can be predicted using an "analytical programme developed using data harvested online". This has led to reduced crime rates of 90 per cent across the world, but the system predicts a crime that could "plunge the world into chaos", prompting the system's architects to create an AI called Sherlock to investigate and prevent this crime.

The whodunnit will be available on PC via Steam and costs £15/$20/€20. It will be available in 11 languages; Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish (Spain - Spanish), and Portuguese (Brazil-Portuguese).

If you'd like to try before you buy, a timed free demo is available at the beginning of April. You'll need to register your interest between now and 7th April and if you're successful, you'll be able to give it a go on 9th or 10th April, depending upon where you are in the world.