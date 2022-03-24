Metal Gear Solid filmmakers are "searching like Solid Snake" for story, says Oscar Isaac

After months (and months) of silence, Oscar Isaac has spoken more about the upcoming Metal Gear Solid film, in which the actor will be taking on the role of Solid Snake.

Isaac chatted to IGN during his red-carpet appearance for Disney and Marvel's Moon Knight series. When asked if he had any updates on Solid Snake, Isaac replied, "We're searching, we're searching like Solid Snake.

"We are climbing through airducts, we're looking for the story."

The actor has previously revealed he took on the role of Solid Snake because of his love for the game, complimenting the feeling that it gave him every time he played.

"It's just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game to play that has these incredible moments of violence and terror, with these weird, psychedelic concepts and villains", Isaac said.

The Metal Gear Solid film has certainly been a long time coming. It was first brought to our attention all the way back in 2006 and has had a string of big names attached to it ever since.

It finally landed itself its current director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, in 2014.

Vogt-Roberts, whose previous films include Kong: Skull Island, told Eurogamer in 2017 that Metal Gear Solid is "probably the most complicated property on the planet.

"The reasons people love that franchise are - well, you need to run towards those reasons as opposed to away from them."

However, the film does sound like it is in good hands, with Vogt-Roberts saying: "Committing to the ideologies, the philosophies, the weirdness and the Japanese elements and the fourth-wall breaking and all these great things, that's what Metal Gear is, and that's why the franchise has endured so let's embrace that as opposed to being afraid of it."