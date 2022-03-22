Nintendo shutting down another mobile game

Nintendo-published mobile game Draglia Lost is shutting down.

The role-playing game's final chunk of story will be delivered in July, with the arrival of Chapter 26 part two.

Servers will then close - albeit "at a later date" yet to be announced by Nintendo.

"The Dragalia Lost main campaign is scheduled to reach its conclusion in July of 2022 with part two of chapter 26, the final and climactic addition to its long-running story," Nintendo annouced today via the Draglia Lost website.

"After the main campaign has concluded, service for the game itself will come to a close at a later date. Further details on the end-of-service schedule will be provided in a future notification.

"The Dragalia Lost team would like to thank each and every one of our players, past and present, for your love of and support for Dragalia Lost since its launch. It is our sincere hope that you have enjoyed your experience with the game from the moment you started playing it, and we will strive to ensure that you continue to do so for as long as time allows."

Dragalia Lost is the latest Nintendo mobile game to get the axe, following the shutdown of Dr. Mario World after just two years.

Previous Mii mini-game Miitomo was also culled after two years back in 2018.

Nintendo still operates Super Mario Run, which requires a one-off payment to unlock the full game, plus the subscription and gacha-powered Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Mario Kart Tour.

The only mobile game launched since 2019 is Pikmin Bloom, the collaboration project with Pokémon Go developer Niantic, which arrived just before Christmas.