Mass Effect director Casey Hudson developing "all-new science-fiction universe"

A fresh star.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 22 March 2022

Casey Hudson, the former boss of BioWare and its Mass Effect trilogy, has offered an update on his new project.

Hudson's new team at Humanoid Studios is developing an "all-new science-fiction universe", which you can glimpse below in freshly-released concept art.

"Our current project is a multi-platform AAA game, focusing on character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe," Humanoid Studios' website now states.

Eurogamer plays Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Hudson announced the foundation of Humanoid Studios back in June last year, following his departure from BioWare back in December 2020.

Hudson had worked at BioWare for two decades over two stints. Between 1998 and 2014, Hudson served as project director for Knights of the Old Republic and was a key figure in the creation of the original Mass Effect trilogy.

After a three-year break at Microsoft working on HoloLens, Hudson returned as BioWare boss in July 2017. It was then that he helped Anthem out the door and greenlit the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as very early work began on the future of the Mass Effect franchise.

"By combining excellence in the arts with innovative technologies, video games have the extraordinary power to transport you to new worlds of adventure," Hudson wrote of his new development team. "That's what first inspired me to make games, and it's at the heart of what we do at Humanoid Studios."

There's certainly some similarities to Mass Effect in the imagery below. What do you think?

