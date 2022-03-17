The reason behind Waluigi's infamous crotch-centric Mario Strikers celebration

Putting the balls in football.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 17 March 2022

Waluigi has a very interesting way of celebrating his achievements in Mario Strikers. The tall and lanky dark horse of the Mario series would gesture at his crotch area while simultaneously thrusting his hips forward. This is known as a 'Crotch chop', and not something that many would expect to see in the family friendly Mario games.

And yet, we did.

Chatting to GameXplain, Mike Inglehart (formerly of Mario Strikers developer Next Level Games and the director of the original GameCube Super Mario Strikers and Wii Mario Strikers Charged) has spoken more about Waluigi's gyrating taunt (thanks, Screen Rant).

"The inspiration for that came from the shape. Even though it's a 'V' we thought it was a representation of part of the 'W', so that's his sort of way of connecting into his first initial.

"Waluigi, we kind of depicted him as being... a bit edgier than Wario.

"Wario is kind of on the nose in terms of being a bad guy. With Waluigi, we wanted to explore him a bit more."

This is not to say that Inglehart assumed that this crotch chop would make it to the final cut. However, no one at Nintendo "batted an eye" so the team just decided never to bring it up as they wanted to keep it in there.

So, will Waluigi's crotch chop make it into Mario Strikers: Battle League Football? Your guess is as good as mine, but it will be something to look out for.

Elsewhere, a recent dive into the files of the original Super Mario Strikers has revealed a rather unusual set of unused characters, including a team of "generic Mario style humans".

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Strikers: Charged Football

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

PlayStation gender discrimination lawsuit grows, as eight more women share experiences

UPDATE: Sony responds.

24

Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from XDefiant

It's a splinter cell.

18

Returnal, It Takes Two lead 2022 BAFTA Awards nominations

UPDATE: Best performer categories now announced.

10

Borderlands 3 PlayStation crossplay confirmed in year-late U-turn

After being blocked for reasons unknown.

10

Commonwealth Esports Championships' games confirmed, with Konami's eFootball kicking things off

I guess EA missed the call.

9

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store