Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection sees return of 13 retro classics

Revealed in last night's PlayStation State of Play, Konami is releasing a retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game collection, called The Cowabunga Collection, later this year.

The collection contains 13 games in total, including all three versions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters.

Here's the full list:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

The collection is developed by Digital Eclipse, which has worked on a number of other collections including the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and the Blizzard Arcade Collection.

While the game was announced in the State of Play, the collection will also be released on Xbox, PC and Switch both digitally and as physical copies.