Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection sees return of 13 retro classics

Shell out. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 10 March 2022

Revealed in last night's PlayStation State of Play, Konami is releasing a retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game collection, called The Cowabunga Collection, later this year.

The collection contains 13 games in total, including all three versions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters.

Here's the full list:

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

The collection is developed by Digital Eclipse, which has worked on a number of other collections including the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and the Blizzard Arcade Collection.

While the game was announced in the State of Play, the collection will also be released on Xbox, PC and Switch both digitally and as physical copies.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Sega quits Japanese arcade business after 50 years

Gone fast.

45

Square Enix celebrates Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary with new Switch ports

Plus anime news, events and rare items.

26

The Neo Geo Pocket's best game just landed on Switch

Poker face.

25

Pac-Man Museum+ bundling together 14 games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC

Arriving early next year.

17

There's a new Arkanoid game coming in 2022

Blast from the past.

15

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Arcade racers are having another moment, led by an authentic take on 90s F1

Driven.

62

Recommended | Cruis'n Blast review - an arcade legend comes home

Raw thrills.

57

Feature | When the arcade came home: a short oral history of the Neo Geo

The future is now.

51

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

253

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store