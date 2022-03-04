Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 coming in mid-April

Newfound Adventure awaits.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 4 March 2022

Patch 6.1 for Final Fantasy 14 is due out in mid-April, named Newfound Adventure.

During the latest Letter from the Producer broadcast, producer and director Naoki Yoshida outlined what players can expect from the next update.

As expected, a new set of scenario quests will continue the story of the Warriors of Light, marking the start of a new chapter.

A number of other additions are planned.

A new sidequest series named Tataru's Grand Endeavor will start and continue into patch 6.5, focusing on the titular adorable Lalafell. There will also be additional story after players finish all role quests in Endwalker.

Another brand new addition is PvP content known as Crystalline Conflict, with a new rewards system. The Unending Codex will also be added - a glossary of characters and terms up to patch 6.0 and unlocking details from 6.1.

Further dungeons, trials and raids will also be included, on top of a new Ishgardian housing area.

As previously reported, this update will expand the trust system to include duties from A Realm Reborn and allow players to experience the game's dungeons and trials alone with NPCs.

This system will now be called the Duty Support System.

Last month Yoshida stated that "adventure" was the key concept for future patch content, seemingly hinting at the title of patch 6.1.

Yoshida also hinted at what to expect in future updates, including a new ultimate duty, side story quests, tribal quests, custom deliveries and - best of all - data centre travel that's planned for patch 6.18.

Watch the full presentation below.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Final Fantasy XIV - A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Elden Ring has a tutorial problem

Praise the hole.

117

Square Enix announces return of Dungeon Siege

As part of "metaverse" game The Sandbox.

36

Babylon's Fall is off to a bad start on Steam

Less than 1000 online worldwide.

34

New mod lets you pause Elden Ring

Try fingers on pause.

30

Valheim adds Mountain update with dungeons

Peak your interest?

10

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store