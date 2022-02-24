Pokémon Presents broadcast scheduled for Sunday

A Pokémon Presents presentation - like a Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct - is due on 27th February - this Sunday!

All this week Pokémon has been teasing new content leading up to Pokémon day on Sunday, which marks the anniversary of the original Red and Green in Japan.

Sunday's show will stream from Pokémon's official YouTube channel at 2pm UK time and will be 14 minutes long.

It's unknown what content will be shown, though fans hope to see DLC for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Could it be what fans have speculated?

We'll have all the updates for you after the video on Sunday.