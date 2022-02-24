Pokémon Presents broadcast scheduled for Sunday

Could this be Arceus DLC?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 24 February 2022

A Pokémon Presents presentation - like a Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct - is due on 27th February - this Sunday!

All this week Pokémon has been teasing new content leading up to Pokémon day on Sunday, which marks the anniversary of the original Red and Green in Japan.

Sunday's show will stream from Pokémon's official YouTube channel at 2pm UK time and will be 14 minutes long.

It's unknown what content will be shown, though fans hope to see DLC for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Could it be what fans have speculated?

We'll have all the updates for you after the video on Sunday.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Legends Arceus

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Star Citizen improving character eyeball wetness

As funding nears $440m.

88

Lost Ark won't increase Europe Central server capacity

UPDATE: Amazon Games responds.

29

Square Enix considering more HD-2D remakes of SNES games

Remake strategy.

27

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen off to a great start on Steam

Player numbers highest since Steam launch.

24

BioWare says next Dragon Age still "right in the middle" of production phase

As executive producer Christian Dailey departs.

18

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store