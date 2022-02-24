Jurassic World Evolution 2's latest DLC adds dinos from Camp Cretaceous animated series

Jurassic World Evolution 2, Frontier Developments' dinosaur-themed park management sequel, has just received a second helping of paid DLC, this time drawing inspiration from Netflix's Camp Cretaceous animated series.

Jurassic World Evolution 2's Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack (not to be confused with last year's Early Cretaceous Pack) is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, adding two new dinosaurs - one courtesy of Dr. Henry Wu - two new herbivore variants, and eight skins.

On the hybrid front, Dr. Wu's scientific meddling has wrought the Scorpios rex (featuring "blood-red eyes, charcoal-black scales, prominent spikes, and jagged, uneven teeth"), and the pack also brings the Monolophosaurus - a medium-sized carnivore from the mid-Jurassic period.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack Trailer.

As for the herbivore variants, there's the Ouranosaurus - a "peaceful, herd-dwelling herbivore with characteristic tall spines" - and the Kentrosaurus, "whose lethal-looking spikes are used only to defend this otherwise peaceful dinosaur".

Rounding out the Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack - which costs £7.99/$9.99/€9.99 on all platforms - are eight new skins, giving players the opportunity to inject a bit of the animated series into their parks. These include Bumpy the Ankylosaurus, Toro the Carnotaurus, Big Eatie the Tyrannosaurus rex, plus three Barony - Grim, Limbo and Chaos - and two glow-in-the-dark skins inspired by the Parasaurolophus Lux.

Accompanying Jurassic World Evolution 2's latest paid DLC is a free update for all players, introducing a species viewer, the ability to explore any open areas of your parks from a new first-person perspective, plus new decoration items and a range of changes to sandbox mode. Full details can be found in Frontier's latest patch notes.