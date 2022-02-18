Retro Studios artwork puts Metroid fans in a spin

Primed for an update.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 February 2022

Retro Studios has updated its Twitter banner, sending Metroid fans into a spin.

The developer is hard at work on Metroid Prime 4 - a game first announced back in 2017 and then restarted by Retro Studios in 2019. Since then there's been no news.

The banner image features a figure of Samus in a shadowy blue atmosphere, presumably taken from Metroid Prime 4.

In the absence of concrete details, fans are now pouring over the image for any nuggets of information.

retro_studios_banner

Are the shadowy lights suggesting a visor? Are we looking through Samus' visor, in which case who is the figure?

Or perhaps, as one Twitter user posed, are we looking through the visor of bounty hunter Sylux, setting him up as a potential antagonist?

The general atmosphere of the image certainly suggests a dark and moody atmosphere. Yes that's about all we have to go on at this point.

Development of the game moved to Retro Studios - the studio behind the first three Metroid Prime games - in 2019, with Nintendo exec Shinya Takahashi stating the game had "not reached the standard we seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series".

The original developer was never revealed, but it's strongly rumoured Bandai Namco were heading development, following its work on the controversial Metroid Other M.

Still, with this new banner image Metroid fans really are feasting.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Metroid Prime 4

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

One final FYI: Sony is charging £10 more for Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 than you need to pay

Ahead of its launch tomorrow.

99

Sony updates Horizon Forbidden West's store page, as fans say pricing unclear

One game, two prices.

87

Majora's Mask next game to join Nintendo Online

UPDATE: Release date now de-termina-d.

31

Horizon Forbidden West has gyro controls

Great aim.

31

Sony planting trees for players of Horizon Forbidden West

Spruce up the planet.

27

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store