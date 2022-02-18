Retro Studios artwork puts Metroid fans in a spin

Retro Studios has updated its Twitter banner, sending Metroid fans into a spin.

The developer is hard at work on Metroid Prime 4 - a game first announced back in 2017 and then restarted by Retro Studios in 2019. Since then there's been no news.

The banner image features a figure of Samus in a shadowy blue atmosphere, presumably taken from Metroid Prime 4.

In the absence of concrete details, fans are now pouring over the image for any nuggets of information.

Are the shadowy lights suggesting a visor? Are we looking through Samus' visor, in which case who is the figure?

Or perhaps, as one Twitter user posed, are we looking through the visor of bounty hunter Sylux, setting him up as a potential antagonist?

The general atmosphere of the image certainly suggests a dark and moody atmosphere. Yes that's about all we have to go on at this point.

Development of the game moved to Retro Studios - the studio behind the first three Metroid Prime games - in 2019, with Nintendo exec Shinya Takahashi stating the game had "not reached the standard we seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series".

The original developer was never revealed, but it's strongly rumoured Bandai Namco were heading development, following its work on the controversial Metroid Other M.

Still, with this new banner image Metroid fans really are feasting.

"Metroid Prime fans FEASTING today" pic.twitter.com/ajoq6knBN3 — Mario Movie Countdown ? (@countdown_mario) February 17, 2022