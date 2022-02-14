GAME criticised for Valentine's Day ad "mocking domestic violence"

Post now pulled from Twitter.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 14 February 2022

UK retailer GAME has been heavily criticised for a Twitter post seen to make light of domestic violence.

The post, tagged "#ValentinesDay", was apparently designed to highlight GAME's range of mobile phones.

Following numerous complaints, it has now been pulled from the official @GAMEdigital Twitter feed. Eurogamer has contacted GAME for comment.

1

"Love your phone as much as you love your console? Show it you care and upgrade here. #ValentinesDay," the post read.

The image which accompanied this text showed several older phones with their screens smashed, next to a newer model.

"Shhhhh baby," accompanying text reads. "I ain't gonna treat you like the others."

Many who saw the post before it was pulled expressed shock at the fact GAME had considered the image acceptable.

"So you made and posted an ad mocking domestic violence on Valentine's Day after the Super Bowl which has a high spike of visits to the emergency room for partners?" one reply reads. "Absolutely stunning tone-deafness."

"Wow. Just wow. Making light of domestic abuse to sell preowned phones..." another wrote. "GAME really need a new social media team if they think this is acceptable."

"I get that everyone wants to hop on the edgy meme-marketing bandwagon, but this misses the mark by an absolute mile," said a third.

Many commenters called on GAME to issue a statement and apologise.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Russian teenager jailed for plot to blow up FSB building in Minecraft

Five years for alleged terrorist charges.

41

Horizon Zero Dawn sales hit 20m

As Forbidden West gets a new cinematic trailer.

39

Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser sentenced to over three years in jail

And still owes millions in fines.

24

Valve releases Steam Deck CAD files so we can 3D print new shells ourselves

"We're looking forward to seeing what the community creates!"

11

Capcom teases fans with mysterious countdown timer

Clock watching.

9

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Comments for this article are now closed. Thanks for taking part!

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store