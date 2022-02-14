Cyberpunk 2077 stream set for tomorrow

Watch on Twitch.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 February 2022

CD Projekt Red will host a Cyberpunk 2077 stream tomorrow, Tuesday 15th February.

It will take place on Twitch at 3pm UK time.

Fans are already speculating it will see the game's long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions detailed and dated.

"So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know," said CD Projekt in a tweet. "You're in? Preem!"

CD Projekt previously confirmed it was hard at work on the new console versions, despite multiple delays.

More recently, details of a PS5 version were found on the PSN store database, fuelling speculation it would be released at some point between mid-February and early-March.

