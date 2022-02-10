Xbox update adds comma to your Gamerscore total

Plus lag fixes, and ability to add background image from Edge.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 February 2022

A new Xbox update has added a niche but much-requested change to the console's dashboard: a comma in your Gamerscore total.

So, if you had 200000 Gamerscore before, you have 200,000 Gamerscore now.

The feature comes alongside other features recently rolled out to Xbox Insiders and which are now becoming available to everyone as part of Xbox console update 2202.

Other recent tweaks include a fix for lag in the console's guide, and the ability to set your console's desktop background via a picture in the Edge browser. Xbox engineer Eden Marie confirmed the update had begun rolling out last night:

Xbox console owners in the Alpha Skip Ahead preview group got the ability to add their background from an Edge browser back in December. Here's how that looks:

