Horizon Forbidden West accessibility features detailed, introduces new custom difficulty setting and co-pilot system

Bringing the game to as "many fans as possible".

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 10 February 2022

Guerilla has detailed what accessibility features will be available for Horizon Forbidden West, including a new custom difficulty setting and co-pilot system.

Some of the accessibility features that will be available within Horizon Forbidden West will be familiar to players of Zero Dawn, while others have been created specifically for Aloy's latest adventure as Guerrilla "continue to learn and understand more about the needs of [its] players".

One of these new features is Horizon Forbidden West's custom difficulty setting. With this setting enabled, players will have the option to "adjust damage levels that Aloy deals and receives to/from enemies, giving more flexibility in adjusting combat difficulty".

In addition to this new setting, Guerrilla has also introduced an "easy loot system". With this system enabled "any resource components that are still attached when killing a machine are added to its loot inventory. This lessens the need to detach those components during combat". The easy loot system will be automatically enabled in both 'story' and 'easy' difficulties, and players will be able to select on custom difficulty if they wish.

Another new and incredibly welcome feature will be the co-pilot system. This new system, which has been "implemented thanks to incredible feedback and support from [Guerrilla's] sightless accessibility consultant", will allow another user with a second PlayStation controller access to the game.

Along with these new aforementioned features, Guerrilla has also included a myriad of other ways for players to customise their Horizon Forbidden West experience.

This includes a setting that will automatically deploy Aloy's shieldwing if she falls from a great height, the option to finetune the camera shake and motion blur settings, the ability to change the size and background subtitles appear on and much, much, more.

Guerrilla has clearly done its homework since Zero Dawn's release and has implemented these learnings in an incredibly comprehensive fashion. We love to see it!

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Horizon Forbidden West

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Related

Microsoft commits to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation "beyond the existing agreement and into the future"

Alongside "other popular Activision Blizzard titles".

92

Watch a snippet of Horizon Forbidden West running on base PS4

'Allo Aloy.

33

Ubisoft reportedly has a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game in the works

Based around Valhalla character Basim.

27

The Lord of the Rings film and games rights up for sale

Precious.

23

Microsoft says it wants Call of Duty on Switch

Reflex edition.

16

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store