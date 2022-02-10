Russian BioShock-style game Atomic Heart gets release window

"Coming xxxxber."

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 10 February 2022

A new trailer for Atomic Heart has been unveiled, and it is just as surreal as you might expect.

This latest trailer keeps the tone of previous teasers for the game - think Bioshock meets the USSR. With a robot uprising, an experimental polymer glove and an array of psychedelic scenes, it is hard to look away.

Along with this new footage, fans were also given a release window. What we know is that Atomic Heart is due to launch this year, and in a month ending in 'BER' (so the latter part of 2022). It will be available on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

On its website, developer Mundfish summarises Atomic Heart as: "A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world".

The first anyone heard about Atomic Heart was all the way back in 2017, and since then reveals have been few and far between. However, with a release date tiptoeing ever closer, more information will likely be coming soon.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Atomic Heart

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Related

Microsoft commits to releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation "beyond the existing agreement and into the future"

Alongside "other popular Activision Blizzard titles".

91

PUBG creator Krafton is getting into NFTs

Yep, another one.

46

Watch a snippet of Horizon Forbidden West running on base PS4

'Allo Aloy.

33

Ubisoft reportedly has a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game in the works

Based around Valhalla character Basim.

26

Esports coming to 2022 Commonwealth Games

In it to win it.

18

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store