Russian BioShock-style game Atomic Heart gets release window

A new trailer for Atomic Heart has been unveiled, and it is just as surreal as you might expect.

This latest trailer keeps the tone of previous teasers for the game - think Bioshock meets the USSR. With a robot uprising, an experimental polymer glove and an array of psychedelic scenes, it is hard to look away.

Along with this new footage, fans were also given a release window. What we know is that Atomic Heart is due to launch this year, and in a month ending in 'BER' (so the latter part of 2022). It will be available on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

On its website, developer Mundfish summarises Atomic Heart as: "A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world".

The first anyone heard about Atomic Heart was all the way back in 2017, and since then reveals have been few and far between. However, with a release date tiptoeing ever closer, more information will likely be coming soon.