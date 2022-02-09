Metroid Dread free update adds one-hit-kill mode

The excellent Metroid Dread will get both easier and hard today, via a free update which adds fresh difficulty modes.

Dread Mode is basically a one-hit-kill affair, where even the slightest knock will down Samus for good. Rookie Mode, meanwhile, will offer you "increased recovery" for an easier ride.

A further free update will arrive in April, meanwhile. This will add a new boss rush mode which will do exactly as you'd expect: let you relive every big encounter in Metroid Dread, one after the other, to truly test your mettle.

"A stylish, visually sumptuous return for 2D Metroid, and an adventure that proudly sits alongside the series' best," Martin wrote in Eurogamer's Metroid Dread review, awarding it an Essential rating.