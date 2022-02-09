Metroid Dread free update adds one-hit-kill mode

And new Rookie difficulty.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 9 February 2022

The excellent Metroid Dread will get both easier and hard today, via a free update which adds fresh difficulty modes.

Dread Mode is basically a one-hit-kill affair, where even the slightest knock will down Samus for good. Rookie Mode, meanwhile, will offer you "increased recovery" for an easier ride.

A further free update will arrive in April, meanwhile. This will add a new boss rush mode which will do exactly as you'd expect: let you relive every big encounter in Metroid Dread, one after the other, to truly test your mettle.

"A stylish, visually sumptuous return for 2D Metroid, and an adventure that proudly sits alongside the series' best," Martin wrote in Eurogamer's Metroid Dread review, awarding it an Essential rating.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Metroid Dread

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Techland asks Dying Light 2 fans with early retail copies not to play until launch

UPDATE: Day one patch detailed, includes a "thousand tweaks".

76

Evil Within developer's Ghostwire: Tokyo gets March release date

And there's a livestream showcase tomorrow.

30

Microsoft reportedly developing Monster Hunter style co-op game

A certain affinity to Capcom's work.

25

GTA: Vice City leads new PlayStation Now games

A rockstar addition.

16

Saber Interactive's Evil Dead game has been delayed again

Now arriving in May.

15

You may also enjoy...

Review | Battlefield 2042 review - DICE's magic FPS formula gets spread too thin

All-out snorefare.

83

You can get Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass - or buy it for £55

Truth and requisition.

112

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

73

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store