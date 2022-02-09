In the latest trailer for Arceus, Pokémon go to the Antiques Roadshow

A new, slightly strange, trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been revealed, and it sees an unsuspecting Pokéball owner accidently unleash chaos at an antiques show.

The marketing for Arceus has been eye-catching for sure. However, the latest trailer may just be Pokémon's most unusual yet.

Taking place in a spoof Antiques Roadshow setup, the clip shows a man offering up a Pokéball for valuation. However, things soon go from serene to surreal when the antiques expert decides to take a closer at the Pokéball artifact, and in doing so unleashes a Basculegion into the crowd.

Things then go from bad to worse, as the Basculegion proceeds to shatter many vases and other valuables in a bid to find water. He even finds time to tail slap the antiques expert across the face.

This is not the first time the Arceus marketing team has put Pokémon in the real world. Fans have also been treated to a Hisuian Growlithe in a telenovela and a Munchlax causing havoc in a Masterchef-like kitchen. Which begs the question, what will come next?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has had an incredible launch. It is the second fastest selling Switch game in Japan, with the only game to shift copies faster being Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Legends: Arceus had the fourth-biggest boxed Pokémon launch in the UK of all time. Not bad.