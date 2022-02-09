Controversial US army FPS shutting down after 20 years

America's Army game used as recruitment tool.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 9 February 2022

The controversial US government-backed shooter America's Army is shutting down.

The game has seen multiple iterations since its initial release in the U.S. in 2002, all developed on the Unreal Engine.

But on 5th May, the latest version America's Army: Proving Grounds will shut down.

According to an official blog post, the game "represented the first large-scale use of game technology by the U.S. government as a platform for strategic communication and recruitment, and the first use of game technology in support of U.S. Army recruiting."

Over 20 million players have taken part in 180 million successful missions.

"As time has passed and AA has fulfilled its mission, it is time to shift our focus to other new and innovative ways to assist the Army with comms and recruitment," reads the post.

"None of this would have been possible without our players, so thank you for your dedication and continued support throughout these years."

A further blog post provides more information on the shut down.

For players on PlayStation, the store page is set to be removed and the game will no longer be available to purchase. Online play will cease to function, though existing players should be able to play offline.

For PC players via Steam, privately owned servers will continue to be accessible, but official servers and player stats will be shut down.

The game was seen as controversial by many for its use as a recruitment tool, in addition to its original timely release post 9/11 and ahead of the war in Iraq.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

America's Army

America's Army 3

America's Army: Proving Grounds

America's Army: Rise of a Soldier

America's Army: True Soldiers

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Take a peek at the Halo TV series' latest trailer

Halo from the otherside.

43

EA admits Battlefield 2042 flopped, but would have been less than 10% of annual revenue anyway

"Some of the design choices did not resonate with everyone in our community."

41

Halo Infinite fans buy nail polish for exclusive skin, only to find it's for Forza

Master Chief given finger.

34

Activision turns to Infinity Ward to address declining Call of Duty player numbers

Reinforcements have arrived.

33

Battlefield 2042 Season One pushed back to summer

Improvements coming in March.

28

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store