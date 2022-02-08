Nintendo Direct announced for tomorrow

Zelda? Splatoon? Fire Emblem? Birdo?

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 8 February 2022

Nintendo will hold its next Direct broadcast tomorrow, 9th February at 10pm UK time - and we're hoping it's a big one.

The 40-minute briefing will be Nintendo's first of 2022, and the first major presentation of Nintendo Switch games to fans since September last year.

2022 looks to be a busy year for Nintendo, with its long-awaited Breath of the Wild sequel (hopefully) turning up on schedule, alongside Splatoon 3, the delayed Advance Wars 1+2, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3, and maybe some more Metroid.

As ever, Eurogamer will be reporting live. One, two... let's go!

