PvPvE shooter The Cycle: Frontier kicks off new beta in March

Yager, developer of Spec Ops: The Line, today announced the second round of beta testing for its upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter, The Cycle: Frontier.

The beta will take place between 10th and 28th March on PC, with registrations for Steam and the Epic Games Store open now.

We also got a new teaser trailer showing off what to expect in the beta.

The Cycle: Frontier is a PvPvE shooter set on Fortuna III - an alien planet which was was ravaged by the Cycle, a radioactive storm that quickly wiped out most of its people. Now, ghost settlements lie in its wake, forcing survivors to retreat to an orbiting station.

Players drop on the planet to loot for resources to upgrade gear and purchase new equipment. They can also complete faction-based contracts to increase your gains and unlock new combat options.

The second beta will have new and refined features including:

New Faction Campaigns: Three new faction campaigns will guide you through your first steps on the surface, all while unlocking valuable new gear and insight into the lore of The Cycle: Frontier.

Three new faction campaigns will guide you through your first steps on the surface, all while unlocking valuable new gear and insight into the lore of The Cycle: Frontier. New Monster Variations: Familiar fauna return with a few (deadly) surprises. New creature variations provide even greater challenges and rewards.

Familiar fauna return with a few (deadly) surprises. New creature variations provide even greater challenges and rewards. New Map Design: Both Bright Sands and Crescent Falls have been revamped for better traversal, plus improved visuals to strike the perfect balance between Fortuna III's danger and beauty.

The Cycle: Frontier doesn't yet have a release date.