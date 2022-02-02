Cyberbang 2069 visual novel expands on Cyberpunk 2077 romances

Yes, you can bang Keanu.

Updated on 2 February 2022

Cyberbang 2069 is a visual novel based on CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 that expands upon its romances.

Available for free on itch.io in both SFW and explicit versions, it was created by three-strong developer Triple Thirst as a form of fanfiction for the game.

And yes, that means you can bang Keanu Reeves.

Interestingly, Cyberbang 2069 was made with the permission of CD Projekt Red, despite the terms of service stating that video games based on Cyberpunk 2077 are not allowed.

Triple Thirst sent an email to clarify if their visual novel would be considered a game or fanfiction. "We were expecting maybe some kind of clarification like, 'Oh, is this about Johnny?'," Triple Thirst developer Bean told TheGamer. "Because there's been some issues with his character [in the past] because of Keanu Reeves, but they just sent back, 'Go for it'."

The project's aim is to expand upon the limited romance options in the original game and offer storylines to lesser characters.

"I was basically sad because I couldn't date Goro in Cyberpunk 2077," the game's artist Nara said. "As a straight Fem V, I was given one choice only. River is okay, but one romanceable character? It's just sad."

The game features a full path for Sandayu Oda and demos for Goro Takemura, Viktor Vektor, and Johnny Silverhand, with more in the works.

Oda, though, has only 15 minutes of screen time but Bean was drawn in by the character's voice.

"He just has this really deep, foreboding, emotional kind of voice. For me, that was what really drew him in," said Bean.

"Clearly, his model was unfinished. He doesn't have fingernails, there's no finishing on his cyberware, and the lack of content combined with an interesting design and the alluring nature of his character, we felt there was such a story there."

The game also aims for authenticity in its character diversity. "We tailored the experience to have a lot of customisation," said Bean. "So you can be a female, be a male, and you can be transgender, you can have different skin tones, just so people can really feel like it's their V, their experience. We want to offer an experience that they can't have in the game."

Cyberpunk 2077, meanwhile, is set to have an upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Details of a PS5 version have recently popped up online.

