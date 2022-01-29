Netflix partners with RocketRide Games for its mobile games library

Netflix has partnered with Canadian games company RocketRide Games to bring more title to its burgeoning games library.

The company says in a recent press release that the partnership shows that streaming service Netflix "entrusts RocketRide Games to deliver quality games to its gaming platform".

Netflix currently offers two RocketRide games - Dominoes and Knittens - and more "are on the way in the coming months". The company, which calls itself a consulting agency, says the Netflix partnership is just one of 45 deals it's struck in the last two years, netting the firm £58.2 million / $78 million (thanks, VB).

In related news, Netflix recently dropped a new official clip of The Cuphead show, which you can check out in the brief teaser above.

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars will launch for Netflix on 18th February next month. This hour-long animated feature follows four seasons of CGI-animated Rabbid cartoons and tells the story of a mission to terraform Mars which goes badly wrong.

Back in the world of games, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is in development for launch on Nintendo Switch sometime later in 2022.