Save Notre-Dame in Ubisoft's next VR game

The new escape game will release alongside a docu-drama of the same name in March.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 15 January 2022

Ubisoft has partnered with Pathe and Jean-Jacques Annaud to create a new VR experience based upon the 2019 Notre-Dame fire.

"Notre-Dame on Fire" is an IMAX-shot docu-drama expected to release in March 2022 that details how firefighters were able to control the fire and prevent the entire ancient building from burning to the ground.

The VR game of the same name - which puts players directly into the firefighting team the night the famous cathedral caught on fire - will release alongside the movie in March, reusing the assets from Assassin's Creed Unity to create an escape experience.

"Like any escape game, it's a question of puzzles and co-operating with your teammates," Ubisoft senior VP Deborah Papiernik told Variety (thanks, The Gamer). "The idea is to make your way through the cathedral to find relics and to fight the fire, because you have to save Notre Dame."

That said, the game will not be a shot-by-shot VR remake of the film, but will instead offer a different, and personal, perspective.

"The fact that we had that access [to the film's screenplay] really nourished our team. That doesn't mean we translated everything to gameplay; rather, it offered our team food for thought for our adaptation."

As yet, it's unclear what platforms the VR game is heading to, but as always, we'll confirm just as soon as we know more.

ICYMI, Ubisoft has announced details and a release date for its upcoming reboot of The Settlers, which will arrive for PC on 17th March.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Dying Light 2 will take "at least" 500 hours to complete, says Techland

"But a regular player should finish the story + side quests in less than 100 hours, so don't worry!"

102

Techland clarifies Dying Light 2's 500-hour completion claim, says main story will take 20 hours

And 80 hours if you want to do all the side quests.

57

BioWare "laser-focused on building back the trust of our fans and community"

And the next Dragon Age will be a "single-player experience that is built on choices that matter".

50

Details of unannounced From Software Armored Core game reportedly pop up online

UPDATE: Now screenshots have surfaced.

44

Elden Ring overtakes Dying Light 2 to become Steam's most wishlisted game

And in doing so, it knocks Dying Light 2 off its 12-month long streak.

44

You may also enjoy...

Review | Battlefield 2042 review - DICE's magic FPS formula gets spread too thin

All-out snorefare.

88

You can get Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass - or buy it for £55

Truth and requisition.

113

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

73

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store