Save Notre-Dame in Ubisoft's next VR game

Ubisoft has partnered with Pathe and Jean-Jacques Annaud to create a new VR experience based upon the 2019 Notre-Dame fire.

"Notre-Dame on Fire" is an IMAX-shot docu-drama expected to release in March 2022 that details how firefighters were able to control the fire and prevent the entire ancient building from burning to the ground.

The VR game of the same name - which puts players directly into the firefighting team the night the famous cathedral caught on fire - will release alongside the movie in March, reusing the assets from Assassin's Creed Unity to create an escape experience.

"Like any escape game, it's a question of puzzles and co-operating with your teammates," Ubisoft senior VP Deborah Papiernik told Variety (thanks, The Gamer). "The idea is to make your way through the cathedral to find relics and to fight the fire, because you have to save Notre Dame."

That said, the game will not be a shot-by-shot VR remake of the film, but will instead offer a different, and personal, perspective.

"The fact that we had that access [to the film's screenplay] really nourished our team. That doesn't mean we translated everything to gameplay; rather, it offered our team food for thought for our adaptation."

As yet, it's unclear what platforms the VR game is heading to, but as always, we'll confirm just as soon as we know more.

