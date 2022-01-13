New Persona 4 Arena Ultimax trailer shows off 2D fighting action

A new fight trailer gives a further look at the gameplay of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.

Announced at The Game Awards, the game is a re-release of the PS3 and Xbox 360 follow-up to Persona 4.

The Steam release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will also be available in the Midnight Channel Collection that includes Persona 4 Golden.

As the trailer shows, the game is a 1v1 2D fighting game featuring a roster of characters from Persona 4 and Persona 3. There's a story too as the heroes combat an army of Shadows.

This Ultimax version includes all previously released content for the game.

It's due for release across PC (Steam), PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on 17th March.

On Steam, the Midnight Channel Collection will be available at a 30 percent discount for a limited time. Owners of Persona 4 Golden can upgrade to the collection with the same discount.

Following heightened interest in the series after the success of Persona 5, this is likely to be a timely re-release for newly curious Persona fans.