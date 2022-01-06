Tom Holland says he's Nathan Drake because Sony left him a PS4 and a copy of Uncharted

Just conglomerate things. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 6 January 2022

Sony's 2022 CES event caught our attention with technical details of PlayStation VR2 - but what initially slipped under the radar was a small tale by Tom Holland, who was brought onto the stage to talk about the wonders of Uncharted.

The 25-year-old English actor who has a habit of playing Americans noted that he only discovered Uncharted when a PlayStation 4 was left in his trailer during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming (thanks, Kotaku).

"One of the luxuries of making these films is that they're made by Sony, one of the luxuries of working for Sony is PlayStation. So all the actors' trailers were outfitted with the best TVs and the latest PlayStations, and one of the games they gave me was Uncharted," Holland told the audience.

He went on to explain that during the long downtimes during filming, he sat down and played the series with his best friend non-stop: "As I played and fell in love with the games, we [Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group] had a conversation about the idea of making this into a movie and bringing it to life on the big screen."

Yesterday, Sony released an extended clip of the film where we see the full cargo plane fight scene glimpsed in previous trailers, which looks to be heavily inspired from Uncharted 3.

