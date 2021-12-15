Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is a new RTS due out on PC in 2022

I'll be backspace.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
15 December 2021

There's a Terminator real-time strategy game in the works.

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is in development at Cats Who Play, maker of RTS Syrian Warfare, and published by Slitherine.

The debut cinematic is below:

And here's a snippet of gameplay, showing a fly-by of a battle in Oklahoma City:

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance follows the war between humanity and Legion's synthetic intelligent machine network (the equivalent of Skynet in the Dark Fate timeline).

In the single-player campaign, you assume the role of a commander in the Founders faction and use your army to fight Legion. There are three factions available for skirmish and multiplayer: Founders, Legion and Resistance.

That's all we have for now. Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is due out on PC at some point in 2022.

