Dr Dre releases snippet of music from forthcoming GTA Online content

The Contract out 15th December.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 13 December 2021

Dr Dre has released a snippet of a song he's produced for GTA Online, along with Eminem.

The game will receive new content called The Contract on 15th December that sees GTA V character Franklin attempting to lure in Dr Dre to his "celebrity solutions agency".

The rapper and producer has written brand new music for the expansion, featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak and DJ Pooh.

You can listen to the snippet, seemingly titled The Goats, in the video below.

In addition, Anderson .Paak shared a clip of a cutscene from the expansion and a screenshot, that sees the musicians in the studio.

Alongside the Dr Dre storyline, The Contract will include a new radio station, "additional opportunities for agency work", new weapons, vehicles and more.

The Contract is available in GTA Online from 15th December.

More about Grand Theft Auto 5

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

