Congestion issues continue in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida has once again apologised for congestion since the launch of Endwalker.

The latest expansion for the game, Endwalker was released in early access on 3rd December and officially released 7th December. Players have experienced hours long queue times to get into the game.

"We apologize for the huge inconvenience caused to players by the extremely high levels of congestion in each World since Early Access and the official launch of Endwalker," reads a new Lodestone post from Yoshida from 12th December.

The post notes that large numbers of players are still accessing the game, although peak numbers are slightly lower than at launch due to players dispersing to less popular times.

Queue times have actually increased due to the resolution of various errors causing dropouts, as well as the team raising the login queue cap. The Lodestone post details those errors.

Yoshida has promised players seven days of free game time due to the congestion. Square Enix warned of suspected congestion ahead of the expansion's release, but it's proven incredibly popular.

A major reason for the congestion is that Square Enix was unable to acquire new servers to accommodate the influx of players this year due to the global semiconductor shortage.

Yoshida has regularly apologised for the inconvenience in Lodestone posts and promises the team are doing everything they can. "We are currently working to address various issues while maintaining our strengthened 24-hour support systems," he wrote in the latest post.